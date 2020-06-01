NC to observe day of mourning on June 1 for those who passed from COVID-19

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response at the NC Emergency Operations Center, Friday April 17, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. Cooper responded Friday to President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the economy by stressing that the state needs the federal government’s help obtaining supplies to ramp up COVID-19 testing. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALIEGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to honor June 1, 2020 as a Day of Mourning to grieve the 100,000 people in America, including almost 1,000 in North Carolina, who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“This is an opportunity to remind ourselves that our death count is not just a number, it represents people, communities and families in mourning,” Governor Cooper said. “I encourage North Carolinians to join in this moment of silence in honor of the people we have lost and their loved ones who are struggling in the wake of this cruel virus.”

More than 100 leaders of faith-based organizations, including Christian, Jewish, and Muslim houses of worship from across the country are leading this national moment of silence on Monday, June 1 at 12 PM EST. Local and state leaders throughout the nation are joining the call for silence including the National Governors Association and the United States Conference of Mayors.

Governor Cooper will order all state flags to be lowered to half-staff in memory of those who passed from Coronavirus.