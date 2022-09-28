RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Commerce reports unemployment went up in 98 of the 100 counties in North Carolina in August.

Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.9 percent while Buncombe, Swain and Chatham counties each had the lowest at 3.1 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.5 percent while Asheville and Durham-Chapel Hill each had the lowest at 3.2 percent.

The August not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.9 percent. More information can be found on the NCDC dashboard and by clicking this link.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in August by 52,600 to 4,914,946, while those unemployed increased by 9,779 to 199,869. Since August 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 187,171, while those unemployed decreased 40,417.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, October 21, when the state unemployment rate for September 2022 will be released.