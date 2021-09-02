NC Wesleyan student dies after discovered unresponsive in residence hall

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Wesleyan College student died Thursday morning after they were found unresponsive in their dorm room.

At approximately 8:48 a.m. the sophomore, whose identity has not yet been released, was found by members of the college.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the cause of death that remains unknown. Under state law, the college must rely on an official cause of death from a medical examiner before releasing any public information, a release from Rocky Mount police said.

All NC Wesleyan classes have been cancelled for the remainder of Thursday and all of Friday.

