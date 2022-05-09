PLYMOUTH, NC – Albemarle-Pamlico area residents are invited to attend a public interest meeting 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in Plymouth to discuss forming a new North Carolina Wildlife Federation community wildlife chapter in the Inner Banks.

The new chapter – covering Beaufort, Dare, Hyde, Tyrell and Washington counties – will focus on protecting and conserving habitat and wildlife throughout the area’s refuge system, including Pocosin Lakes, Lake Mattamuskeet, Alligator River and Swan Quarter.

﻿Register at https://bit.ly/3ynQYVg

“We hope to assemble a local network of conservation-minded individuals interested in wildlife-related projects, including evaluations of wildlife crossings, pollinator habitat restoration, marine fisheries, red wolf education and conservation, and Prey for the Pack,” said Tara Moore, director of conservation partnerships for N.C. Wildlife Federation.

The Albemarle-Pamlico chapter meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Bear Museum (Bearology), 111 W. Water St. in Plymouth. For questions, contact Tara Moore at tara@ncwf.org. The meeting is free and open to the public. Register to attend at https://bit.ly/3ynQYVg.