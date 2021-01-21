NC Works looks to connect people to local employment with Drive-Up events

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Finding a job can be difficult especially in the pandemic when so many people are out of work. A Pitt County group says there are positions out there. It’s connecting job-seekers to new employers safely from behind the wheel.

Leaders with NC Works in Pitt County want you to gas up your car, grab your resume and mask and come down to the latest drive-up application event:

Leaders with the organization tell 9 On You side that just because there is a new way to apply for jobs, all the traditional things are still in play lik e:

Having copies of your resume ready

Keeping your references on stand by

Bring a pen

Since we are in a pandemic bring your mask

Put your best foot forward and get ready to make a great first impression.

“I’ve had one gentleman come in with a shirt and a tie when he drove up in the parking lot to apply. So to me, I was like wow he made a very good first impression. I had a conversation with him and he got an interview with The Hammock Source. You only get one time to make a first impression,” said Callie Northern-Herring, Pitt Co. NCWorks Career Center.

The pandemic changing everything about how we live and do business. Leaders tell WNCT this a safe way to get applications filled out and people closer to local employment.

“It allows us to keep doing business as usual. People are there need employment. Employers need employees. It allows us to keep doing what we do just in a safe environment,” said Northern-Herring.

Thermo Fisher Scientific and NC Works are teaming up for A virtual hiring event:

