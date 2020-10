FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported COVID-19 related deaths at a nursing home in Greene County.

According to a report, six residents died due to COVID-19 at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

