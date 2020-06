GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting A Child’s Place in Pitt has nine cases of COVID-19.

According to health officials among the nine cases are staff members and two are children.

In child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.