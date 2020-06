RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reports 1,549 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

The statewide total is now atleast 51,389 cases. There are 15 additional deaths also reported, totaling 1,212 since the pandemic first began in North Carolina.

731,341 tests have been completed.

There are currently 883 people hospitalized with the virus.

