NCDHHS expands provider guidance for testing

CARTERET COUNTY N.C. (WNCT) As of Monday, April 20, the NC Department of Health and Human Services updated its healthcare provider guidance for COVID-19 testing.

Previously, testing guidance was restricted due to the lack of testing, personal protective equipment supplies, testing supplies, and lab capacities has increased allowing the NCDHHS testing guidance to expand.

Effective immediately, healthcare providers can consider testing through private laboratories for any patient where COVID-19 is suspected.

However, healthcare providers using the State Laboratory for Public Health must continue to adhere to strict criteria established by NCDHHS.

Persons who are experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 such as fever and cough should immediately self-isolate and contact their healthcare provider to determine if they need to be tested.

In order to help the healthcare provider prepares for an individual’s potential visit, it is requested that they call their healthcare provider ahead of time to allow them the ability to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and other patients.

If you do not have a healthcare provider, are uninsured, or if your healthcare provider is not administering tests for COVID-19, contact the Health Department at 252-728-8550.

A nurse will review your symptoms and determine if you meet testing criteria.

“We are very pleased to see the State’s relaxed testing criteria. Testing is a key part to fully understanding the spread of this virus in our community. Nothing about the response to this pandemic has been easy and we fully expect to continue to see changing guidance. Since we will be expanding testing, we expect to find and report more confirmed cases,” stated Stephanie Cannon, Carteret County Health Director.

For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-726-7060.