NCDHHS issues COVID-19 compliance letters to local businesses

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Officials with the County of Wayne have been copied on letters to local businesses in the county regarding COVID-19 violations.

These letters were from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), at the direction of Governor Roy Cooper and his executive orders regarding COVID-19, and were signed by Mark Benton, Assistant Secretary for Public Health.

County Manager Craig Honeycutt stated, “These complaints were not generated by County Officials, but rather private citizens. We were not made aware of any issues with local businesses prior to receiving the copies of the letters.”

Any business receiving a similar letter should contact the NCDHHS, not the County, at 919-707-5000 or www.ncdhhs.gov for questions or additional information.