NCDHHS reports 2,321 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP/WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 2,321 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

Across the state, about 1,034 people are currently hospitalized with the virus as of 12 p.m. Saturday. 31 fewer than Friday.

Officials show that 5,357 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 15,505 are in use. 4,594 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been at least 3,262,720 coronavirus tests completed since the start of the virus in North Carolina. NCDHHS reports that 5.5% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases across the state is at least 229,752.

An additional 18 people have succumbed to the virus, rising the death toll to 3,765 people in North Carolina.

223,089 are molecular positive cases, and 6,663 are antigen positive cases.

As of Monday, Oct. 5, there have been 192,644 people in North Carolina who have recovered (*this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Stay with WNCT for the latest update as we continue to track the virus.