RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,729 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases reported across the state is 153,641.

An additional 24 deaths are reported Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,521.

As of August 22, 2,052,118 tests have been completed. Currently, 996 people are hospitalized.