NCDHHS reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases, additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 2,585 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This is the highest single-day rise in cases.

The state has performed at least 2,218,149 tests since the start of the outbreak. Of those tests, 165,076 individuals tested positive. This number does not account for those who have already recovered.

965 people are hospitalized, five fewer than Friday. 31 additional deaths are reported, rising the total to 2,683.

Stay with WNCT for the latest updates.