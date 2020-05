NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports nearly 500 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, rising the total to 23,222.

Across the state, there are currently 589 people hospitalized with the virus. The number of deaths increased by seven from Saturday into Sunday, now totaling 744.

As of Sunday, 336,656 tests have been completed.

Below is a look at the updated numbers for Sunday, May 24, 2020: