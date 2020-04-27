NCDHHS reports significant increase in overdose ED visits in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a significant increase in overdose emergency department (“ED”) visits in Carteret County between February and March of 2020.

During that timeframe, the data also showed that Carteret County ranked within the top 10 highest counties for overdose ED visits.

“Loneliness, isolation, fear, and anxiety are frequent triggers for alcohol or other drug use,” stated Stephanie Cannon, Carteret County Health Director. “If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use during this pandemic, there is help through community treatment resources. The Carteret County Health Department along with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents who are suffering from addiction during these challenging and uncertain times to seek treatment; treatment options are available.”

There are two Mobile Crisis providers, RHA and Integrated Family Services, providing crisis intervention services during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

Their team of behavioral health professionals is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to confidentially and safely stabilize the person at home, work, or wherever in the community the crisis occurs.

For help with people in crisis, call RHA Mobile Crisis at 1-844-709-4097 or Integrated Family Services at 1-866-437-1821.

For a list of substance resources, visit the Carteret County Health Department website click here.

“We are seeing increasing numbers of overdoses; especially due to heroin and fentanyl. So far, this year, we’ve had eight deaths attributed to drug overdose. Most of the people who have survived an overdose were lucky enough to have someone find them quickly and call for help and Narcan (a drug that can reverse and block the effects of opioids), was readily available to them. The continual use of heroin and fentanyl and other narcotics will only serve to destroy more lives. We are providing information in hopes that these resources can be helpful to those suffering from addiction, as well as provide needed information to their loved ones,” said Sheriff Asa Buck

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and/or go to our local emergency department. Carteret Health Care has taken additional safety measures to ensure all patients receive the safest care possible during this pandemic.