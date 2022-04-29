ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCT) – The NC Division of Motor Vehicles will be hosting a career fair at its Rocky Mount headquarters on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first hour of the event will give those laid off from the local QVC Distribution Center that was destroyed last year by fire an opportunity to meet with hiring managers. More than 100 job openings are available at the DMV headquarters, including driver’s license examiners, law enforcement inspectors, program coordinators, and more.

A local food truck rodeo will also take place during the event.

For more information or to register, click here.