NCDMV closes Hookerton license plate agency

ROCKY MOUNT – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has closed the Hookerton License Plate Agency in Greene County for possible violations of state law.

The agency, located at 303 E. Main St., was closed following an investigation by the NCDMV’s License and Theft Bureau. Investigators determined the activity warranted closure of the office and cancellation of its contract.

DMV representatives will perform a final inventory audit of the agency and remove equipment and supplies belonging to the state. Because the investigation is ongoing, no additional details can be released at this time.

Three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday: