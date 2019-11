WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee with the NCDMV was involved in a shooting early Wednesday in downtown Wilson, officials said.

A license and theft officer with the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle was involved in the incident.

Police had an area around Jordan and Meadow streets blocked off with crime scene tape.

Officials could not confirm who was shot or their condition.

Wilson police have established a perimeter at the scene.