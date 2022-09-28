ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has recently rolled out a new process for customers to request an interpreter to be present to assist them with their transaction at a driver license office.

Via a new webpage, customers who are deaf or hard of hearing can request an American Sign Language interpreter to be present at their appointment.

The month of September has been recognized as Deaf Awareness Month and its purpose is to raise awareness of issues facing people who are deaf and hard of hearing and to promote access to information, services, and resources available.

“I’m proud to be able to offer this improved service to our customers who are deaf and hard of hearing, particularly during Deaf Awareness Month,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “It is important that we ensure equal access to services for all our customers.”

Additionally, customers not fluent in English may also request a language interpreter for their appointment from the same webpage. As was previously the case, customers can still request an interpreter for their appointment by calling the DMV Call Center at 919-715-7000 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.