NCDOT awards contract for dune, road repairs to N.C. 12 on Ocracoke

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded an emergency $1.7 million contract to repair damage to N.C. 12 that occurred on Ocracoke Island during a weeklong period of high tides and ocean overwash in September.

The contract was awarded to Barnhill Contracting of Rocky Mount and includes placing sandbags on the ocean side of the highway, rebuilding the protective dune line, and repairing pavement damage.

The damage all occurred between September 18-24 due to severe ocean overwash caused by a combination of seasonal high tides, strong northeast winds and long form waves from Hurricane Teddy.

Construction is expected to begin within the next two weeks and last through March 2021.

Motorists can expect periodic lane closures during the construction process.



