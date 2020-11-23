NCDOT awards contract to replace Sampson County Bridge

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCT) – A bridge in Sampson County will be replaced next year after the N.C. Department of Transportation recently awarded a $528,000 contract.



The contract was awarded to S & C Construction LLC of Wilmington.

The project includes replacing the bridge, which was built in 1962, on Houses Mill Road over Sevenmile Swamp.



Work can start in early January and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

During construction, Rosin Hill, Church, and Seven Mile Church roads can be used as a detour.