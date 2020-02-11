NCDOT begins sandbag project to protect N.C. 12 on Ocracoke

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation Wednesday will begin placing additional sand and sandbags along portions of N.C. 12 on Ocracoke Island.

The project is designed to protect four segments of the roadway damaged by Hurricane Dorian and a subsequent storm in November.

The project will involve placing more than 2,500 sandbags along 4,200 feet of the roadway at the north end of the island.

While no major traffic delays are anticipated, NCDOT will have traffic control in place to maintain a safe environment.

Contractors hope to have the project completed in three months, but the process is weather-dependent

If completion is not possible by mid-May, work will stop until after Labor Day to facilitate summertime traffic.