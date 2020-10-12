NCDOT closing Craven County Highway ramp for improvements

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Upgrading a U.S. 70 ramp to interstate standards in Craven County will require a temporary closure this week.

The N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is scheduled to close the ramp from U.S. 70 East to Tuscarora Rhems Road 6:30 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

This closure is weather dependent and is subject to change.

U.S. 70 East drivers wanting to access Tuscarora Rhems Road will continue about 3 miles to Clarks Road (Exit 409), make a left at the exit and another left onto U.S. 70 West to reach Tuscarora Rhems Road.

During the closure, motorists should plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution when near the work zone.

This construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The $25.5 million project in Craven County is 32 miles long.