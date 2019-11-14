NCDOT: Coastal storm could impact weekend travel on ENC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)– N.C. Department of Transportation is warning motorists in eastern North Carolina that the storm forecast to hit the area starting Friday night could affect travel on N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks and cause roads to flood in some coastal areas throughout the weekend.

Drivers should avoid traveling through standing or rushing water and should not drive around barricades or road-closed signs.

These are put in place for peoples’ protection.

Most flood-related drownings occur when someone drives through standing or rushing water.

Officials expect significant overwash on N.C. 12, the Outer Banks’ main thoroughfare, on Pea Island and Kitty Hawk. Depending on the storm surge and overwash, portions of N.C. 12 could be closed for extended periods during high tide cycles over the next few days.

Officials are also expecting significant storm surge along the sounds in Carteret County, Pamlico County, and the Cedar Island area.

Transportation crews have been staging motor graders and other equipment on Pea Island in advance of the storm and will have crews on call ready to respond to assess road conditions and clear sand-covered roads when conditions permit.