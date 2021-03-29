NCDOT completes tornado cleanup in Brunswick County

GREENVILLE – A bridge in Pitt County will be replaced after the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a contract this month.

The bridge on Staton Mill Road over Grindle Creek will be replaced with a modern structure. The bridge was built in 1978 and has timber beams, caps, and piles below the concrete driving deck. The new bridge will be prestressed concrete box beams with reinforced concrete caps on steel piles and a new concrete deck.

The $935,250 contract was awarded to Sanford Contractors Inc. of Lemon Springs. Construction may begin as early as late April, and drivers can plan to use the new bridge before Thanksgiving.