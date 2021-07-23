NCDOT, FAA testing drone deliveries to and from Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the first of its kind on Ocracoke Island, the testing of a drone delivery service.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is helping in the testing. Currently, they are delivering items that could be useful in emergency situations. On Thursday, test flights were happening as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s “Beyond” program. Two flights happened between Hatteras and Ocracoke.

James Pearce with the NCDOT stressed the importance of this program because it now offers another way for officials to give support.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the project from WGHP

“Think about somebody who is stuck on that island and needs insulin or needs a new inhaler refill, a drone like this could get it to them very quickly,” Pearce said.

The NCDOT is also working closely with its ferry service division department to oversee this project.

You can see photos of the trial flights on the NCDOT’s Flickr page.