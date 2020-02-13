Live Now
NCDOT ferry system to resume 3-boat schedule on Pamlico Sound

WAVY

OCRACOKE (WAVY) – N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will resume a three-boat schedule on Pamlico Sound starting Thursday.

Pamlico Sound ferries went to a two-boat schedule Jan. 12 while completing repairs to the M/V Carteret ferry, according to officials.

The new schedule will be:

  • Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

