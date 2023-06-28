GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Highway Division 2, The NC Department of Transportation office that covers Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico and Pitt County, is preparing for hurricane season.

Officials with NCDOT say they’ll have crews on standby in the case of severe weather throughout the hurricane season. Stanley Harrell, Pitt County’s maintenance engineer, said there will be 18-20 crew members, as well as crew from sister counties who will assist in responding to emergencies.

With the NCDOT being prepared, officials want you the citizens to be aware when there’s danger.

“Just watch the news. pay attention when officials tell you to do something make sure you are paying attention when there’s barricades and stuff out,” Harrell said. “Don’t drive around them. Most accidents occur when people drive through flooded roads.”

Harrell added NCDOT also has equipment staged around the county in the case of flooding in certain areas.