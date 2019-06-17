NCDOT holds public meeting concerning U.S. 70 updgrades

The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a public meeting next week concerning the proposal to upgrade a section of Craven County highway into an interstate.

The proposed project would upgrade U.S. 70 to interstate standards between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass in Havelock.

The improvements will help with safety, regional mobility and economic growth in the east and provide a closer interstate connection to the Port of Morehead City.

The project was put in the prioritization system by the New Bern Metropolitan Planning Organization. The Highway 70 Corridor Commission supported it as well.

The public meeting will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Tucker Creek Middle School in Havelock.

Written comments can also be submitted by phone, email or mail through July 2.