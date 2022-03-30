KINSTON, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation continues to make it a priority to support small businesses that want to compete for state transportation contracts.

Staff in NCDOT’s Highway Division 2 will host a workshop for Small Businesses Enterprises from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. The meeting will be held at the Division 2 Office, located at 2815 Rouse Road Extension in Kinston.

Division 2 serves transportation needs in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico, and Pitt counties. However, people operating outside of this area are welcome to attend Friday’s workshop.

Those interested in attending should arrive between 9:30 – 10 a.m. to register and check in. The Office of Civil Rights and Division 2 Maintenance staff will then present information and assist small business enterprises on how to navigate NCDOT’s websites and complete the process to become prequalified to compete for state transportation contracts.

To attend, email BOWD@ncdot.gov or DBE@ncdot.gov as soon as possible.

This week’s meeting is the latest of several similar events NCDOT has hosted to help small, women and minority-owned businesses learn how to compete for state transportation contract work.

