NCDOT looking for public feedback on Jacksonville Parkway Extension

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking for public feedback on the Jacksonville Parkway Extension project.

A survey is available online through August 26 for those wishing to provide input.

Check out plans for the project and submit your comments here.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is proposing to extend Jacksonville Parkway (S.R. 2714) from N.C. 53 (Western Boulevard) to U.S. 17 (New Bern Highway), a distance of approximately 4 miles.

According to NCDOT, “The corridor is a mixture of residential and commercial uses and serves as a commuter route to and from Camp Lejeune. The Jacksonville Parkway extension will serve as an important connector to Western Boulevard and U.S. 17, improving overall mobility in the area.”