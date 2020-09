RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1.5 million to reimburse the North Carolina Department of Transportation for Hurricane Florence-related road and culvert repair in Wayne County.

The grant brings the total to more than $52.5 million to reimburse NCDOT for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

FEMA’s total share for these projects is more than $38.2 million and the state’s share is more than $14.2 million.