NCDOT receives $4.7 million FEMA grant to cover costs from Hurricane Florence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the North Carolina Department of Transportation will receive a $4,776,032.86 reimbursement for Debris Removal operations from Hurricane Florence.

The total cost of the project was $6,368,043.81.

Part of the operation was conducted in Onslow County.

“Hurricane Florence immensely damaged Onslow County and the surrounding coastal community in 2018,” said Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03). “I’m pleased FEMA is reimbursing the state of North Carolina for a large portion of the cost associated with debris removal in eastern North Carolina, particularly in Onslow County. Our communities in eastern North Carolina are at-risk for natural disasters each and every year, but through the resilience of our citizens and government response, we always pull through. I will continue to prioritize the safety of our coastal communities while serving in Congress.”

