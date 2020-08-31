NCDOT releases videos regarding U.S. 70 from Havelock Bypass to Thurman Road

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation needs the public’s input to select an alternative on the proposal to upgrade a section of U.S. 70 to interstate standards between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass in Craven County.

The project, State Transportation Improvement Program Project No. R-5777C, is one of several that NCDOT is working along the U.S. 70 Corridor.

It would improve regional mobility, assist economic development in primarily rural areas of eastern North Carolina, provide a closer interstate connection to the Port of Morehead City, benefit military interconnectivity, and make the corridor safer by reducing intersections.

Due to COVID-19, NCDOT will not host an in-person public meeting. The department has developed a series of videos to provide you with the following:

An overview of the project;

A narrated visualization about the project area; and

How to navigate project maps, showing the design improvements and project details.

People may also submit comments at 855-925-2801 by entering project code 4601, by email at US70-Havelock2Thurman@PublicInput.com or mail to NCDOT Division 2 Project Engineer Casey Whitley, PE, 1037 W.H. Smith Boulevard, Greenville, NC 27835 by September 14.

Those who do not speak English, or have a limited availability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request by calling 1-800-481-6494.