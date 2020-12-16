NCDOT reports multiple COVID-19 cases among ferry workers

The Swan Quarter Ferry sets out towards a devastated Ocracoke, N.C. from Swan Quarter, NC with supplies, generators and other emergency response vehicles and personnel on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Officials in North Carolina say search-and-rescue teams are going door to door to check on people who may be injured or in need of assistance after Hurricane Dorian swamped Ocracoke Island with floodwaters. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine.

Officials said six employees on the Pamlico Sound ferry route that spans between Cedar Island and Ocracoke have tested positive. Two are from the crew of the M/V Swan Quarter while four others are shore personnel.

The employees will be under quarantine for at least two weeks. Officials said they last worked on the route on Monday. There are also at least 11 other employees that were in contact and have not tested positive but are under quarantine.

Due to the cases, schedules have changed for the ferry service from Dec. 22-28:

· Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

· Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

· Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

· Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.