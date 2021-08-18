NCDOT reports repaving will cause traffic issues for one part of Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. – Drivers will encounter periodic delays and lane closures in Kinston while North Queen Street is milled and resurfaced with new asphalt.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is repaving 2.1 miles of the road between East/West Vernon Avenue and Cunningham Road. Additionally, about 50 feet of North Queen Street on either side of the railroad track crossing south of U.S. 70 Business will also be repaved.

The work began Wednesday and is expected to last six to eight weeks, depending on weather. The construction times will be roughly from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, but work won’t start until 8:30 a.m. on school days near Kinston High School.

Workers with flags, handheld stop signs and a pilot car will control traffic over the portion with two or three lanes, allowing one direction at a time to pass through the work zone. For the four-lane, drivers can expect only one lane in either direction to close at a time. Drivers who can’t avoid the road should slow down, expect delays and be alert for workers and equipment in the work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.