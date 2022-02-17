NCDOT seeking input on Craven County bridge replacement

Local

by: NC Department of Transportation

Posted: / Updated:
9oys-craven-county[1]_1522684431760.jpg

COVE CITY, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public regarding a bridge replacement project in Craven County. 

The department proposes to replace the bridge on Cicero Riggs Road over Grape Creek in Cove City. For details, including maps and visualizations, visit the project website.

Now through March 4, the public is encouraged to submit feedback about the project by:

People may use the email address and phone number above to also ask questions.

People who may require any accommodations under the American with Disabilities Act to participate should contact Senior Public Involvement Officer Tony Gallagher at magallagher@ncdot.gov or 919-707-6069.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV