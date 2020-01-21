NCDOT seeks public input on next 10-Year transportation plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People will have the opportunity to provide input on what transportation projects they would like to see built in the next State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for years 2023 through 2032.

With a goal of increasing safety, reducing congestion and promoting economic growth, NCDOT uses data and local input to determine which projects get funded in the 10-year plan based on a specific formula created by the Strategic Transportation Investments law.

This will allow NCDOT to use its funding more efficiently to enhance North Carolina’s infrastructure while supporting economic growth, job creation and a higher quality of life.

A statewide 30-day public comment period to submit project ideas will be held between Monday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28.

During this 30-day period, the public can send project suggestions in a short, interactive survey found on the 2023-2032 STIP web page.

In addition, people within Division 2, which covers Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico and Pitt counties, are welcome to drop in the office of Len White, the division’s planning engineer, at 1037 W.H. Smith Boulevard in Greenville, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 3-5 to ask questions and provide feedback.

NCDOT Division 2 will also collect input from local transportation planning organizations and from its own staff as it puts together its list of potential projects.