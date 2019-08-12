NCDOT to hold public meetings in August on proposed Kinston Bypass

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)



The North Carolina N.C. Department of Transportation will host three public meetings in August in Lenoir County to hear feedback from residents about a proposed Kinston Bypass.



According to the NCDOT project website, the proposed Kinston Bypass is a 4-lane, 22 mile-long divided freeway, that will have entrance and exit ramps at several interchanges in Lenoir County.

NCDOT officials said the goal is to reduce delays and traffic backups that are currently common along several parts of U.S. Hwy. 70 in Lenoir County.



The public meetings, where people can view maps of the project and hear details about the proposed routes, will take place at these times and locations:



Aug 17, 2019 10:00 AM – 02:00 PM

Kinston-Lenoir Public Library

510 Queen Street, Kinston



Aug 19, 2019 02:00 PM – 07:00 PM

Lenoir Community College, Student Center

231 N.C. 58 South, Kinston



Public Hearing:

Aug 20, 2019 10:00 AM

Lenoir Community College, Student Center

231 N.C. 58 South, KInston