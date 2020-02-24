NCDOT to host informational meeting on Rodanthe Bridge Project on March 5

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT) State transportation officials are inviting people to an informational meeting on March 5 on the Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge project, which is under construction on the Outer Banks.

The Rodanthe Bridge is a long-term transportation solution to severe storms that cause breaches on N.C. 12.

N.C. Department of Transportation is raising N.C. 12 onto a 2.4-mile bridge that extends over the Pamlico Sound between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and Rodanthe.

After the bridge is constructed, existing N.C. 12 at the southern end of the refuge will be removed and the land returned to its natural state.

The bridge is due for completion in Fall 2021.

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Center, 23186 Myrna Peters Road.

NCDOT officials and project engineers will provide an update on the project’s progress and answer questions.

Those who cannot attend the meeting may listen on their phones by dialing 872-240-3311 or by logging onto https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/397743229 on their computers, tablets or smartphones.

People who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.