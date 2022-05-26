PLYMOUTH, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be temporarily reducing the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington county line on May 31. The speed limit will drop from 55 mph to 35 mph.

The reduced speed limit, covering two-tenths of a mile on eastbound U.S. 64, will prevent the imposition of load limits on the bridge, which will undergo critical repair work later this year. Once work on the bridge begins, eastbound traffic will be shifted onto one lane of the westbound bridge.

After the work is complete, all speed limits on the bridge will be returned to 55 mph.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.