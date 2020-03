KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Transportation said they will be replacing a pipe on Garner Chapel Road in Duplin County.

NCDOT said the work will take place on State Road SR 1501 (Garner Chapel Road), near State Road 1502 (Bennetts Bridge Road).

The replacement process will begin March 16 at 7:30 a.m. and will conclude on March 27 at 5 p.m.