NCDOT: U.S. 117 off-ramp closure needed in Wayne County

The off-ramp from U.S. 117 South in Wayne County will close temporarily on Wednesday as part of a project to construct an interchange at Country Club Road.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor needs to close the off-ramp and detour traffic so crews can safely do cleanup work to the ground and woods around the ramp after recent heavy rains.

The closure is expected to be from noon Wednesday until 6 p.m.

A detour will direct people on U.S. 117 South to exit at O’Berry Road, which is to the north of the Country Club Road project, then go south on U.S. 117 Alternate to Country Club Road, where they can get back on the highway and continue south.

The $20.6 million project includes constructing interchanges with overpasses at O’Berry Road and Country Club Road.

The O’Berry Road interchange opened in December.

The completion of the Country Club Road interchange has been pushed back to spring of 2020 due a wet winter and spring.