NCDOT: U.S. 264 lane closure near Farmville due to sinkhole

(WNCT) NCDOT has announced a lane closure on U.S. 264 near Farmville due to unsafe road conditions.
The left lane remains closed on U.S. 264 West near Exit 60 at Pitt-Greene county line this weekend (just past the Farmville/U.S. 258 exit).
NCDOT said they need to fix a newly discovered sinkhole.
