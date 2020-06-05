Live Now
NCDOT: U.S. 264 lane closure near Farmville due to sinkhole

(WNCT) NCDOT has announced a lane closure on U.S. 264 near Farmville due to unsafe road conditions.

The left lane remains closed on U.S. 264 West near Exit 60 at Pitt-Greene county line this weekend (just past the Farmville/U.S. 258 exit).

NCDOT said they need to fix a newly discovered sinkhole.

