NC 12 remains closed on Hatteras Island due to heavy wind and rain

NCDOT crews work to clear sand and keep N.C. 12 open. This was on N.C. 12 in the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge Saturday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina transportation officials have closed a flooded road on Hatteras Island after a storm brought heavy rain and high winds to parts of the Outer Banks and coast.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release Sunday that workers have been removing wind-blown sand from N.C. 12, which remained closed between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

The state says officials haven’t found any structural damage to the road, which partially closed on Saturday evening. But the sand was covering it at several points between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe. More flooding overwash was expected on the road at high tide on Sunday morning and Sunday night.

The storm brought sustained winds of up to 45 mph. It is expected to pull away from the coast by Monday.

PREVIOUS:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – State transportation officials warn drivers to be extremely cautious if they must travel on N.C. 12 along North Carolina’s Outer Banks as a powerful storm is bringing dangerous winds and heavy rain to the coast.

People traveling should be patient and never drive through flooded roads or rushing water. Travelers should not try to go around barricades or road-closed signs, as these are put in place to protect people. Most flood-related drownings occur when someone drives through standing or rushing water.

Saturday morning, crews with N.C. Department of Transportation has been using front-end loaders and other equipment to clear sand that has blown onto N.C. 12 on the northern part of Hatteras Island in the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

The road has not experienced ocean overwash and is open, but conditions could worsen and force the road’s closure before the storm exits the coast Sunday night into Monday morning.

The storm is forecast to bring heavy rain and winds to coastal North Carolina throughout the weekend.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.