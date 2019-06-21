NCDOT will close a section of Ten Mile Fork Road starting next week

Beginning early next week, N.C. Department of Transportation will close a section of a Jones County road.

Plans are to close Ten Mile Fork Road starting June 24 at 6 p.m. and reopen it June 25 at 7 p.m.

A contractor will pour the concrete deck for a bridge over the Pollocksville road.

Traffic will be detoured from Ten Mile Fork Road using Scott Road, Oak Grove Road and Killis Murphy Road/ Loop Road.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and slow down when approaching the work zone.

The construction is part of a 16.3-mile project which starts south of Belgrade and ties into the U.S. 17 bypass around New Bern.

The project costs about $143.4 million and is expected to be complete later this year.
 

