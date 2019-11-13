NCDPS holds career fair in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Public Safety held a career fair Wednesday afternoon in Greenville.

The department is currently hiring and looking for people who are interested and qualified for positions.

Representatives from each department were in attendance to speak with the public about job opportunities.

NCDPS wants people to know there are a variety of positions available throughout the agency.

“A lot of times the community is not aware that DPS represents anything other than prisons but we have so many different career opportunities from a to z basically and we like to reach people who may not consider us as an employer of choice because we do have careers that matter,” said Sara Royster, NCDPS recruitment supervisor.

It was a department-wide event with representatives from healthcare, National Guard, corrections and more in attendance.

For more information on career opportunities visit ncdps.gov.