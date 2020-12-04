NCIS offering $1,000 reward to find suspect wanted for assault at Camp Lejeune barracks

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – NCIS is seeking information regarding an assault in a Camp Lejeune barracks.

Officials said, there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved.

On November 22, at approximately 3:30 a.m. an unknown male entered a window in barracks HP 275 and assaulted a sleeping male Marine.

According to officials, the suspect opened the door and allowed other males suspects to participate in the assault.

The victim suffered serious injuries and will require extensive facial reconstruction.

The suspect is described as a muscular white male with a blue t-shirt, long brown hair, no facial hair, and 5’10”.