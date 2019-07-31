NCODT proposes widening, roundabout on NC-101 in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT)

The N.C. Department of Transportation recently released video and details of a proposal to widen two roads and add a roundabout in Havelock.

NCDOT’s proposed plan, if approved, would widen Miller Boulevard and N.C. 101 to four lanes between Lake Road and Outer Banks Drive, and would also add a roundabout at the intersection of Miller Boulevard and Lake Road.

Below is an NCDOT video with more details and views of the proposed roundabout.

You can learn more about the NC-101 project on the NCDOT project website, and you can view more renderings of the proposed changes at each intersection in the gallery below.

