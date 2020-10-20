(WNCT) The North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) awards $1 million grant funding to Carteret County in response to the impact recent major storms had on the budget.

Through the State Grants for Financially Distressed Local Governments program, NCORR provides grant assistance to local governments adversely affected by recent natural disasters such as Hurricane Florence and Dorian.

The grant funds may be used to assist with operating budget expenses, disaster-related expenses, facility repairs, or developing capacity to support disaster recovery efforts.

Carteret County will use the funds to make General Fund debt service payments.

For more information regarding the NCORR awarded grants visit https://www.rebuild.nc.gov.